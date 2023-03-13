RRR At The Oscars: What The Film's Twitter Posted After Naatu Naatu's Win

Oscars 2023: Team RRR expresses gratitude towards fans after historic feat.(courtesy: RRRMovie)

SS Rajamouli's RRR has reaffirmed its domination worldwide by winning India an Oscar at the prestigious award ceremony's 95th edition. The film's viral track Naatu Naatu won the award in the Best Original Song category, earning composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose their first Oscars. Following the win, the team of RRR shared a gratitude note on Twitter. The official account of RRR shared an image of its name as the winner alongside a list of fellow nominees and a still of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR from the song. The tweet read, “We are blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU.” Naatu Naatu beat a list of hugely popular numbers such as Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman to win the honour.

We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! ????????



No words can describe this surreal moment. ????????



Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️



JAI HIND!???????? pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

Here's a video of the winning moment, shared by the official page of the Academy Awards. The caption read: “Best Original Song goes to Naatu Naatu from RRR #Oscars #Oscars95.” In his speech, MM Keeravaani said, ''Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars.” Singing along to the tune of On Top Of The World, he said, “There was only one wish in my mind so was SS Rajamouli and my family. RRR has to win every pride of India and must put me on the top of the world. Thank you Karthikeya and thank you all!''

Alia Bhatt, who played a pivotal role in RRR, shared an image of a poster declaring Naatu Naatu as the winner and said, “Aaaaah.” Well, we have to say her excitement is infectious and utterly relatable.

In addition to the win, Naatu Naatu was also performed live during the 95th Academy Award by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The two were joined on stage by dancers led by Lauren Gottlieb and the act received a standing ovation. The performance was introduced by Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, the third Indian to attend the Academy Awards as a presenter after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra.

Naatu Naatu's Best Original Song win is the second accolade for India at the 95th Academy Awards. The Elephant Whisperersalso won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. Meanwhile, All That Breathes was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film. The Oscar, in this category, went to Navalny.