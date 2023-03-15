Upasana Kamineni Shares Pics With Ram Charan From The Oscars After Party: 'This One Is Special'

Upasana Kamineni shared this picture. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Upasana Kamineni – like most Indian cinema lovers across the world – is thrilled. RRR, in which the entrepreneur's husband Ram Charan plays the lead role alongside Jr NTR won an Oscar over the weekend in the Best Original Song category. The win for Naatu Naatu was celebrated by the team in LA at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Before heading for the after-party, Upasana Kamineni dropped several loved-up images with Ram Charan. Additionally, she also shared a photo with SS Rajamouli's wife and RRR's fashion designer Rama Rajamouli and Oscar-award-winning composer MM Keeravaani's wife, producer MM Srivalli. In the post, she added a geotag that read - Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

In the caption, Upasana Kamineni wrote, “This one is special. Soooo thankful and grateful for everything. My faith in the @thesecret365 has become stronger. Manifest with a pure heart, clear goal and wish well for all. Valli pinni (aunt) and Rama amma the strongest force behind the scenes, we admire you sooo much.”

See the images here:

On Tuesday, Upasana Kamineni revealed the story behind the white saree that she wore to the 95th Academy Awards. The hand-woven saree was crafted by artisans from her home state, Telangana. Upasana shared pictures of herself in the stunning ensemble and provided insights into her attire. According to her, the saree was designed by Hyderabad-based artist Jayanti Reddy, using hand-woven silk spun from recycled scraps to align with her sustainable fashion philosophy. The saree was traditional, bespoke and elegant. The elaborate Lilium neckpiece, by avant-garde Mumbai-based jewellery designer, Bina Goenka, featured high-quality natural gemstones like pearls and approximately 400 carats of rubies that cannot be replicated. The craftsmanship was exceptional, reflecting the dedication and hard work that went into creating these exquisite pieces. Upasana appreciated the intricate attention to detail that set her to look apart from the rest. She wrote, “I truly appreciate the hard work, dedication, passion and labour of love that have gone into creating these beautiful pieces for me. It's the intricate attention to detail that sets this look apart from the rest.”

Read the complete note here:

Before that, Upasana Kamineni also shared several images from the red carpet of the event. In the images, Upasana is seen with Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli, among others. In the caption, Upasana wrote: “Oscar love. Thank you SS Rajamouli garu and family. We are here for India #jaihind,” with a heart emoji.

Naatu Naatu from RRR is the first Indian track to win the award in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars.