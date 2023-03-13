RRR At Oscars: On Naatu Naatu's Big Day, Upasana Kamineni Posted This Pic

Oscars 2023: Upasana Kamineni shared this picture. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

RRR made India proud once again by winning the Best Orginal Song for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards. Now, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is here with more pictures straight from the award ceremony. On Instagram, Upasana treated her followers to many photos with RRR director SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli and others. In the images, parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana look adorable in traditional ensembles. RRR star can be seen in black, while Upasana looks beautiful in a white cream saree paired with statement jewellery. SS Rajamouli keeps his look simple yet traditional in a dhoti kurta set, while his wife, Rama Rajamouli, opts for a pink saree. Sharing the post, Upasana captioned it as: "Oscar Love. Thank you @ssrajamouli Garu & family We are here for India. #jaihind."

Take a look below:

RRR's insanely viral track Naatu Naatu has won the Best Original Song at the Oscars. It is India's second award after Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Subject.

A while ago, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed live and received a standing ovation from the audience. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance and said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

Deepika added," She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

Take a look below:

RRR also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.