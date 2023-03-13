Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once's Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan Win Big - All Winners

The 95th Academy Awards are being held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre and the first Oscar went to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio for Best Animated Feature Film. Everything Everywhere All at Once won two of the biggest awards of the night. Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Jamie Lee Curtis took home the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
It's a big day for Indian cinema with three exciting nominations - Naatu Naatu from RRR is up for Best Original Song; All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers are competing for Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short, respectively.
The Oscars are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel (for the third time). This year, the Academy put a crisis team in place to ensure the show runs smoothly and avoid controversies like last year's Slapgate.
Here is the list of winners:
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Best Original Song
Best Original Score
Best Original Screenplay
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Documentary Feature Film
Best Documentary Short Subject
Best Animated Feature Film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Animated Short Film
Best Live Action Short Film
Best International Feature Film
Best Cinematography
Best Production Design
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Best Costume Design
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Film Editing
(This list is being updated as the winners are announced)