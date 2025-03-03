Oscar Awards 2025: Best Actress Mikey Madison's Shout Out To Sex Worker Community

Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress trophy for her work in Anora, which emerged as a frontrunner in several categories such as Best Picture and Best Director.

Earlier, Madison was named the Best Actress at this year's BAFTA and Spirit Awards.

The actress said in her acceptance speech: "This is very surreal. I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible."

"I just want to recognize and honour the sex worker community," she added.

"Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community, have been one of the highlights of this incredible experience."

She continued: "I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I'm honored to be recognized alongside all of you. This is a dream come true."

Madison was contending with the likes of Fernanda Torres, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofia Gascon and Demi Moore.

For the unversed, Madison plays the title role in Sean Baker's Anora, which centers on a sex worker whose life is thrown into chaos after she marries the son of a Russian oligarch. In her BAFTAs acceptance speech, Madison paid tribute to the sex worker community.

"I do want to just take a moment to recognize the sex worker community. I just want to say that I see you," she earlier said.

Anora clinched trophies in 5 categories including Best Actress, Best Director, Best Editor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film.