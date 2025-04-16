Oscar Winner Cate Blanchett On Her Wish To Give Up Acting: "I Am Serious About It"

Cate Blanchett, who is known for her roles in movies such as Aviator and Blue Jasmine, and has been a two-time Academy Award winner, shocked her fans when she expressed her wish to step away from acting and the film industry one day.

During an interview with the UK's Radio Times Magazine, as quoted by Deadline, the actress admitted that she thinks of giving up acting because she aspires to try different things in life.

The reveal came during a promotional interview for the first-ever audio play, BBC Radio 4's The Fever, premiering this weekend.

According to Deadline, the adaptation of Wallace Shawn's drama features a 90-minute monologue from an unnamed woman who travels to a civil war-torn country and becomes ill, realizing that her material comforts and privileges are bankrolled by oppression spurred by global capitalism.

While introducing herself, the actress reportedly hesitated to announce herself as the actress, which was pointed out by co-director John Tiffany.

She replied, "I did, didn't I? It's because I'm giving up," as quoted by Deadline.

The Black Bag star clarified, "My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting."

She added that there are a lot of things she wants to do with her life.

While narrating her experience as a celebrity, the actress remarked that she doesn't love the interview process.

"No one is more boring to me than myself and I find other people much more interesting. I find myself profoundly dull. When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you've said pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud. I'm not that person," said Cate Blanchett, as quoted by Deadline.

The actress will also appear in the star-studded alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang by the Zellner brothers.

