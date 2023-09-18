Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Inside Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela's First Festival With Daughter Klin Kaara

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasani Konidela began their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday with much pomp and galore. This year the festival holds a special place in the couple's heart as it marks the first festival, the new parents will celebrate with their daughter Klin Kaara. The actor shared pictures from inside the festivities with his fans on Monday. In the pictures we can find mom Upasana, dressed in a beautiful yellow dress, holding their little one in her arms while being surrounded by grandparents Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha. Ram Charan captioned the post, "Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from the lives and good luck will come to everyone!This time is special ... Celebrating first ganesh chaviti with little 'Klin Kaara'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL ! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'klin Kaara' this year."

See the adorable post below:

Earlier this month, Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared an adorable picture with her daughter Klin Kaara from the Varalakshmi Vratham puja. The photograph featured Upasana sitting, surrounded by idols, with her daughter Klin Kaara on her lap. Upasana covered the face of the baby with an emoji. Upasana's husband, actor Ram Charan, who missed the Varalakshmi puja, reacted to the pic in the most adorable way. Ram Charan posted Upasana's snap on Stories with a short message: “Missed being there … but nice emoji Upasana Kamineni Konidela." Re-sharing her husband's shout-out, Upasana simply added a “We love you” gif.

This is the post we are talking about:

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012. From being sweethearts to parents, the lovebirds have come a long way. On Upasana's birthday this year, Ram Charan dropped a video, where the couple talked about embracing parenthood after 11 years of marriage. The video captures unmissable moments and reactions of the family when they were informed about Klin Kaara's birth.

On embracing parenthood after 11 years of marriage, Ram Charan said, "Lot of people, lot of stress, people were asking what they are doing. I guess everything finds its own place in time." The RRR actor also complimented his wife: "She had a better partnership in these 11 years."

In the caption, Ram Charan wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Upsi & Happy one month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift."

Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar's Game Changer, alongside Kiara Advani.