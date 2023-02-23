The Celeb Roll-Call At Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' India Event

Image was shared by Ted Sarandos. (courtesy: tedsarandos)

Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos' visit to India had to be a special one. Ted, who had flown here for the announcement event of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's global OTT directorial debut Heeramandi, met and had fun conversations with the who's who of the Indian film industry. Ted even shared pictures of himself with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, as well as Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, on social media. For each frame, Ted had the perfect caption ready. “Lights, camera, magic! 1. Had the best time visiting India and sharing the room with great minds and warm hearts! 2. Great conversation with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with a first look of his first drama series for Netflix, Heeramandi, and its all-star cast. 3. Caught up with the director of RRR and the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli (SSR). 4. Standing next to the statue of director Yash Chopra, who founded the Yash Raj Films Studio…by the way, check out our newest documentary on Netflix, The Romantics,” he wrote in his post.

Sharing details about the last two pictures of his Instagram album, the Netflix CEO added, “5. Had a great meeting with the most hospitable host, Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. 6. A great Q&A with India's next generation of storytellers from Mumbai Film Academy, Ramesh Sippy Academy of Cinema & Entertainment and winners of the Take Ten short film competition.” The album also featured producer Ronnie Screwvala. Take a look:

Ted Sarandos, in a separate post, also shared glimpses of his “eventful visit to India.” In some pictures, he can be seen wearing a black kurta and white pyjamas. He has aesthetically arranged the pictures with Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Shibani Dandekar, Rajkummar Rao and Abhay Deol in an Instagram Reel synched with the song Yeh Ek Zindagi from Monica, O My Darling. The video also comprises photos of the Netflix CEO with The Archies actors Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina, producer Shobu Yarlagadda, directors Atlee, Sriram Raghavan and actress Manju Warrier.

“What an eventful visit to India! Thank you for a wonderful time, Netflix India, can't wait to be back soon! Thank you to the entire team for all your incredible work,” read the caption.

Manisha Koirala, who will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shared a picture of herself and Ted Sarandos from the Netflix event. She wrote, “Meeting Ted and listening to his story of growth of Netflix from a humble beginning was inspiring and he put insight into the importance of relatable content globally! When a product gets released in multiple countries at the same time, the responsibility is bigger yet the joy of having such a large audience is too thrilling! Here's to seeing more interesting,relatable content on Netflix. God bless.”

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star cast – Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh – had a great time with Ted Sarandos at the event. Sharing pictures from her “super evening,” Maheep wrote: “When Bollywood wives met Ted Sarandos (dancing and champagne emojis) Thank you Netflix for a super evening.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is expected to release this year on Netflix.