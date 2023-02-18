Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari And Others Lit Up Heeramandi Teaser Launch Like This

Inside the teaser launch of Heeramandi.

At the teaser launch of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, the show's stars put their most fashionable foot forward. The series, which will release on streaming giant Netflix, features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. At the teaser launch of the series on Saturday evening, the actresses happily posed for the shutterbugs. The maker of the show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also pictured at the event. Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. It will be set in pre-independent India.

Sharing the first look of Heeramandi on Saturday, the makers wrote: "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi. Coming soon."

Sharing a poster from Heeramandi, the makers wrote: "One glance, one gesture and one command is all, the women of Heeramandi need to steal your hearts! Coming soon."

Another look at the teaser that was captioned: "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grandeur combined with their awe-inspiring talent and elegance. Tell us a more iconic duo, we'll wait! Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said this about releasing Heeramandi on Netflix, "Creative freedom and experimenting with new concepts are crucial to make lasting, memorable stories that transport audiences to new worlds. Netflix has been at the forefront of partnering with storytellers in creating breakthrough, iconic stories that have stood the test of time," reported news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)