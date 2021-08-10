Details On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's New Netflix Project Heeramandi Here

Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed 25 years in Bollywood. (courtesy bhansaliprodutions)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry on Monday, is all set for his new project. A web-series titled Heeramandi, which will stream on Netflix. The series will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. It will be set in pre-independent India. As of now, the film's cast has not been revealed. Speaking about his magnum-opus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared an update on the series and the caption on it read, "We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is coming to Netflix. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close." The post was accompanied by multiple emojis.

Bhansali Productions' Instagram handle too shared the big news on the page and the caption read: "An epic experience awaits you... A visual spectacle that will leave you breathless. We are thrilled to bring Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sHeeramandi on Netflix India.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial project is Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Over the course of 25 years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed iconic films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, to name a few.