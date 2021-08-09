'When You Work With Him, You Believe That You Are Limitless': Ranveer Singh For Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh shared this picture.(Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry today and actor Ranveer Singh, who has worked in three films with him, marked the day with two special Instagram posts. Ranveer Singh shared two pictures of himself and Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Instagram and complemented them with long emotional notes. In the first note, Ranveer Singh poured his heart out sharing how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has caused "a tremendous growth spurt" in him. "My bond with SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) is very deep. I have done my best work with him. He is a master of his craft and a true artist. Whenever you are directed by him you have a tremendous growth spurt as a performer," Ranveer Singh wrote. "He challenges you, he pushes you to deliver a performance that's visceral, spirited and comes from a place deep within you. He enriches and inspires you. He nurtures his actors and extracts their very best performances," he added.

The 36-year-old actor went on to share how working on a "Sanjay Leela Bhansali film puts one in a creative flux" and leads to "an evolution" of the artist. "Working on an SLB film puts you in a creative flux, and after the process you feel like an evolution has occurred within you," Ranveer Singh wrote. "He has an ability to raise the stakes of the conflict in shooting a film scene, such that achieving that gold standard, that degree of excellence often feels like moving target, and he makes you feel like hitting that target is a matter of life and death," he added.

Further in his note, Ranveer Singh described working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as being "at war with the limitations and boundaries" that one gets comfortable with. "Sometime, it feels as if you are at war with your self - at war with the limitations and boundaries you've become comfortable within," Ranveer Singh wrote. "He pushes you forth in a way that propels you and ensures that you win this hard-fought battle with your own constructs," he added.

He ended the caption of his first Instagram post by sharing how Sanjay Leela Bhansali "expands the bandwidth of performers" by compelling them to "find new depths" within themselves. "I feel he truly expands your bandwidth as a performer, because he compels you to find new depths within yourself and he shows you new lengths that you can go to in order to achieve your own personal moment of artistic authenticity and cinematic magic," he wrote. "This essentially makes your repertoire as a performer much deeper and your range and bandwidth much wider. You become addicted to the magic he manages to concoct time after time," he added.

Ranveer Singh continued with the note in the caption of his next Instagram post and shared how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes artists "believe that they are limitless." Ranveer Singh wrote: "His pursuit of excellence is relentless. That's what sets him apart. That's what makes him so great. He is limitless. And His craft is limitless. And when you work with him, you believe that you are limitless."

The actor then went on to heap praises on the filmmaker and wrote: "He has got a rare insight into human psyche, an incomparable panache for cinema, and an unparalleled flair for drama. He is so inherently operatic, that his signature has come to be recognized as a great sweep and a soaring swell in a given piece of cinematic work. He feels such ownership of his characters that he becomes as much a part of the performance as you." He added: "He is like a master puppeteer. He is so hands-on during the entire process. Rarely do you find someone who is so intricately involved in the detailing of the work and in every aspect of the work - whether it is music, costumes, cinematography. His vision is so far-out, the process truly takes you to another world."

Ranveer ended the note by terming Sanjay Leela Bhansali as "a rite of passage for a creative individual." He wrote: "I often say working with SLB is like a rite of passage for a creative individual. He brings something out in you that even you didn't know you had and in doing so reveals the real you to your own self."

As mentioned above, Ranveer Singh has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in three films - Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. On personal front, Ranveer Singh and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone's romance also began on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone also marked 25 years of the filmmaker in the industry with a long note that she shared on her Instagram story.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project is Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.