Ranveer Singh Reacts To <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Success At Music Launch Event: "Humbled And Grateful"

The excitement around Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reached a fever pitch, and its grand music launch in Mumbai only added to the buzz. Among the many moments that grabbed attention, it was Ranveer Singh's electrifying entry that truly stole the spotlight.

Videos from the event are rapidly going viral online, showing Ranveer walking in to thunderous cheers and applause. Clearly overwhelmed by the love, the actor couldn't hide his excitement as he greeted fans and soaked in the energy of the crowd.

During his interaction, Ranveer turned the spotlight on the audience, asking them about their favourite songs from the first Dhurandhar film. The crowd responded with a mix of choices-Ishq Ishq, Shararat, Karvaan and more-prompting a heartfelt reaction from the actor.

He said, "This is what makes it special, as everyone has their own favourites and all of them are different."

Speaking about the overwhelming response to the franchise, Ranveer shared his gratitude and excitement for the sequel. "Our entire team is so happy and excited. Also, we are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film. We are so humbled with the kind of excitement and anticipation that we have seen for the second part; it is unprecedented," he said.

He also opened up about the global anticipation surrounding the film, adding, "Not only people in India, but people from all over the world are eagerly waiting to watch this movie."

Ranveer Singh at the music album launch tonight he knows everyone is awaiting for #DhurandharTheRevenge

“We are so humbled and grateful for the first part the film ” pic.twitter.com/zpP2zFbbV0 — 🧨 (@sapphiirepixie) March 17, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release on March 19. Paid preview shows will take place a day earlier, on March 18.

The paid preview shows alone have already generated Rs 40.54 crore through advance ticket sales, according to a Sacnilk report.

Dhurandhar 2 is also performing well overseas. Advance sales for the opening weekend are estimated at around Rs 60 crore.

Combining paid previews, Day 1 advance bookings and overseas sales, the total for the opening window already exceeds Rs 130 crore. This includes block seats.

About The Film

Dhurandhar 2 is a spy action thriller that continues the story from the first film. It focuses on high-stakes missions, undercover operations, and a central character confronting new threats.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In addition to Ranveer Singh, actors Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi feature in the project. The film has been jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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