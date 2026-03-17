<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Is At Rs 130 Crore A Day Before Release Date

Ranveer Singh is all set to wow his fans with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release in cinemas on March 19. Paid preview shows will take place a day earlier on March 18.

Advance bookings have been open since March 7, and the early numbers suggest the film is off to a very solid start. The sequel is expected to build on the success of the first film, which had a strong run at the box office.

Special previews

The paid preview shows alone have already brought in Rs 40.54 crore through advance ticket sales, as per a Sacnilk report.

Day 1

For the opening day (March 19), the film has sold over 4.70 lakh tickets across more than 15,000 shows in India. The advance booking total for Day 1 currently stands at Rs 29.02 crore.

Overseas

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also doing well outside India. Overseas advance sales for the opening weekend are estimated at around Rs 60 crore. This adds a big push to the overall opening numbers and shows global interest in the film.

Total so far

If you combine paid previews, Day 1 advance bookings, and overseas sales, the total for the opening window is already above Rs 130 crore. This includes block seats as well.

About the film

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy action thriller that continues the story from the first film. It focuses on high-stakes missions, undercover operations and a central character dealing with new threats.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

In addition to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi will be seen in the project. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.