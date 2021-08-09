'25 Years Of The Magician And His Magic,' Writes Alia Bhatt For Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia Bhatt shared this picture.(Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed 25 years in the film industry

Alia dedicated a special Instagram post to the filmmaker

She shared a BTS picture from the sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is all set to star in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, on Monday, marked his 25 years in the Hindi film industry with a special Instagram post. The 28-year-old actress shared a BTS picture from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring herself and Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Instagram. The picture features Alia Bhatt dressed as her on-screen character of Ganguabai. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia Bhatt termed Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a "magician" and celebrated "25 years of his magic." Alia Bhatt wrote: "25 years of the magician and his magic. Love you sir."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's special Instagram post for Sanjay Leela Bhansali here:

Earlier in the day, celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also celebrated 25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on social media. While Deepika shared a long note dedicated to the filmmaker on her Instagram story, Ranveer Singh also shared an emotional note for Sanjay Leela Bhansali through his two Instagram posts. The duo have worked together in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films - Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Check out Ranveer Singh's Instagram posts for Sanjay Leela Bhansali here:

Coming back to Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi marks their first collaboration. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed it, Jayantilal Gada has produced it. The film is loosely based on S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film was earlier slated to release on July 30. The makers are yet to announce a new release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi.