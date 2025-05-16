Cannes 2025: <i>Heeramandi</i> Fame Taha Shah Badussha Returns To The Film Festival With His Film <i>PARO</i>

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Taha Shah Badussha gained fame with Heeramandi, portraying Tajdar. He made his Cannes debut last year after the success of Heeramandi. His new film, PARO, addresses the issue of bride trafficking in South Asia.

Taha Shah Badussha shot to fame with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi last year. He essayed the character of Tajdar, a nawab's son who has to take his pick between his traditions and matters of the heart, as he seeks liberation.

Taha made his Cannes debut last year, while he was the talk of the town after the massive success of Heeramandi.

The actor is back this year again, this time with his film PARO: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery at Marché du Film.

Taha shared some pictures from the French Riviera on his social media, wearing a maroon pinstripe suit. His film PARO: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery has a social message that could lead to global conversations. The plot of the film revolves around the trend of bride trafficking in South Asia.

The film brings the tragic reality of these women to the forefront, who are sold as brides in remote areas. The film has been receiving praises and gaining momentum for the honest portrayal of the social evil.

Sharing his post from the Cannes 2025 Film Festival, Taha wrote, "Grateful and humbled to be part of a story that truly matters. It's an honour to present PARO at the Marché du Film, Festival de Cannes - a film that sparks an important conversation and reflects a powerful reality. This opportunity to showcase our work on a global stage means the world to me. Truly thankful for the love, support, and belief that brought us here."