Heeramandi First Look: Meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Muses

A still from Heeramandi teaser. (courtesy: netflix_in)

The makers ofHeeramandi shared the first look from the project on social media on Saturday afternoon and stunning can't even begin to describe it. Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will release on streaming giant Netflix. Heeramandi boasts of an impressive ensemble cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The teaser showcases all the actresses dressed in yellow ensembles, looking in the camera as the text "Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you the world where courtesans were queens" flashes on screen. Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. It will be set in pre-independent India.

The caption on the post shared by Netflix India and Bhansali Productions read: "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi. Coming soon."

Here's the poster of Heeramandi, accompanied by a caption that read: "One glance, one gesture and one command is all, the women of Heeramandi need to steal your hearts! Coming soon."

Earlier, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared an update on the series and the caption on it read, "We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is coming to Netflix. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close."

Speaking about his magnum-opus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in a statement earlier, said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed iconic films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, to name a few. His last directorial project was the 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role and Ajay Devgn in a supporting role.