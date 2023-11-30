Telangana Assembly Elections: Jr NTR Asks Fans At Poll Booth To Vote Instead Of Staring At Him

Still from a video on X. (courtesy: Sai_Mohan_999)

Jr NTR was one among the many stars to cast their vote in Hyderabad as part of the ongoing Telangana Assembly elections. Several videos of the actor arriving at the polling booth to vote have gone viral on social media. He is seen with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi standing in a queue, waiting patiently for his turn. In one of the clips going viral, he is also seen asking fans to stop gawking at him and vote instead. In the clip, he asks fans in Telugu, “Miru andharu ikkade untaraa? Votelu veyyara poyyi miru? [Will you all stand here like this? Won't you cast you vote?]” When the fans said they would vote after him, he asked them to not do so and to vote instead.

Watch a video of the incident shared by a fan page:

Several other Tollywood stars also cast their vote in Hyderabad today [November 30] including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Amala Akkineni, among others. Read all about it here.

Jr NTR is an actor who always believes in keeping it real with fans. On his birthday earlier this year, he wrote in his Instagram note: “Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support. Every role I played and every story I've been a part of, has been for my fans! My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances, for unwavering loyalty and for being the driving force behind my passion! I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day! I'd like to thank my friends, family, well-wishers and fellow film fraternity members for making this day extra special! With love.”

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Devara with Janhvi Kapoor. He is best known for his work in films like RRR, Janatha Garage, Yamadonga, Jai Lava Kusa and Temper, among others.