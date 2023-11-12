At Ram Charan And Wife Upasana's Diwali Party - Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu And Others

Image was shared by Namrata Shirodkar. (Courtesy: namratashirodkar)

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela turned hosts on Saturday night as they held a Diwali party for their friends from the industry. The pictures from inside the party were shared by former actress and actor Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar. The vaastav actress shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram on Sunday. In the first image, we can see superstars Ram Caran, his RRR co-star JR NTR, Mahesh Bbay and Venktesh Daggubati pose together in style. In another picture, Namrata Shirodkar can be seen posing candidly with Upasana Konidela and Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy. For the caption, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "About last night...Diwali done right with the coolest bunch!! Thanks @alwaysramcharan & @upasanakaminenikonidela for being the best hosts! Happy Diwali folks!! Wishing you all a phenomenal one filled with love and light. #DiwaliNights #Diwali2023."

The hostess Upasana Konidela replied to the post by wishing Namrata a "happy happy diwali."

Take a look at the post below:

South stars Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan partied together in the presence of their respective spouses Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Konidela on last Sunday evening at a Diwali party hosted by their friend. On Sunday evening, entrepeneur Sudha Reddy hosted a Diwali party for her friends and family. The party was attended by some of the biggest names in regional cinema including Mahesh Babu and RRR star Ram Charan. A day after the festive night, Namrata Shirodkar took it upon herself to treat her Instagram fans to some inside pictures from the event. In the number of pictures shared, we see the Vaastav actress pose with her friends and husband. Our favourite frame is ofcourse the one featuring RRR star Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana. In the picture, Upasana Konidela can also be seen holding her pet dog Rhyme in her arms.

Sharing the pictures, Namrata wrote, "Welcoming the Diwali season with amazing people and our exceptional hosts, #KrishnaReddy and @sudhareddy.official. No one could've done it better than you Sudha! What a fabulous evening! Thank you for having us over."

Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa left a sweet comment below the post as she wrote, "Looking absolutely stunning my chin love you so so so much."

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl earlier this year.