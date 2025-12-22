Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya Breaks Silence On Rs 50-Crore Lawsuit: "Don't Harass Us"

Singer Kumar Sanu's former wife Rita Bhattacharya has responded to the defamation case filed against her in the Bombay High Court, saying she is deeply distressed by the legal action and the amount of compensation being sought.

What's Happening

The lawsuit alleges that Rita's recent interviews and posts on social media have harmed the singer's reputation.

While some reports earlier suggested that the damages sought were Rs 30 lakh, the suit actually demands Rs 50 crore.

Kumar Sanu's legal team has maintained that the allegations made by Rita are untrue and motivated by malice.

Reacting to the notice, Rita said she was taken aback by the scale of the claim.

Speaking to Bombay Times, she said, "I'm shocked. He is filing a case against the mother of his three grown-up sons. The paper he has sent me, he is asking for 50 crores. I don't know how Sanu is dreaming that I have so much money. It is really sad."

The defamation suit also points to an understanding reached at the time of their divorce in 2001.

As per that agreement, neither Kumar Sanu nor Rita Bhattacharya was to make allegations against the other.

Sanu's lawyers have argued that Rita violated this condition through her recent public statements.

Background

Kumar Sanu and Rita married in 1986 and separated after seven years. Their divorce was finalised in 2001. They share three sons, with the youngest now aged 31.

Rita has said that the ongoing legal proceedings are taking a toll on their family.

Addressing Kumar Sanu directly, Rita appealed to him to reconsider the situation in the interest of their children.

She said, "I will see him in the court. And I will request Sanu with folded hands - just try to be a good human being and be the father of my three children. If you can't love us, at least don't disturb us and don't harass us anymore."

Legal experts note that the outcome of the case will depend on whether the court finds that Rita's remarks breached the terms of the divorce settlement.

The Bombay High Court will examine if the statements in question justify the damages claimed in the suit.

Both sides are now awaiting further proceedings, with Rita stating that she intends to contest the allegations.

The case has attracted attention due to the personal nature of the dispute and the prominence of those involved.

