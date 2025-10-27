<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Salman Khan And Mika Singh Pull Kunickaa Sadanand's Leg Over Her Past Affair With Kumar Sanu

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar is known for its fun banter, star-studded guests and those unfiltered moments that get everyone talking. From lighthearted jokes to surprising revelations, the weekend episodes always bring a mix of laughter and drama.

This week was no different, as host Salman Khan and singer Mika Singh found the perfect moment to pull actor Kunickaa Sadanand into some friendly teasing, and it all tied back to a story from her past.

During the episode, Kunickaa Sadanand took the mic to perform Mika's hit track Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag.

Her confident performance got everyone grooving and clapping along, including Salman and Mika. Once she wrapped up, the atmosphere turned playful as Salman cracked a cheeky line. He quipped, “Riyaaz abhi bhi chal raha hai kya? (Are you still practising your singing these days?”) The moment drew smiles across the set.

Mika Singh, known for his quick wit, joined in on the fun. He added, “Aapko sur ka bahut gyaan hai shuru se. Sur ke aap bahut kareeb rahe hain. (You have always had a great understanding of musical notes. You have always been very close to music.)” This was a subtle nod to Kunickaa's past relationship with playback singer Kumar Sanu.

While it was all in good humour, the teasing moment reminded fans of Kunickaa Sadanand's past connection with Kumar Sanu.

In an old interview with Etimes, she had openly spoken about dating him back in 1993. At the time, she mentioned that the singer was in an “estranged marriage” and was “living away from his family.” Reflecting on that phase, she had said, “It was good till it lasted.”

Even inside the Bigg Boss house, Kunickaa revisited that part of her life. During an episode, she shared that she had once been in a live-in relationship with a married man and had kept it secret for nearly thirty years. Although she did not name anyone, fans quickly connected the dots.