Kumar Sanu Sends Legal Notice To Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya After She Accused Him Of "Torturing" Her During Pregnancy

Days after Kumar Sanu's ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, accused him of "torturing" her during pregnancy in an interview, the singer served her a legal notice. Sanu sent the legal notice to Rita through his lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, and issued an official statement.

What's Happening

An excerpt from the legal notice read, "For over 40 years, Mr. Kumar Sanu has poured his soul into music, giving joy to millions and earning love and respect across the world. Hurtful lies may create noise for a moment, but they can never erase the legacy of an artist who has given a lifetime of music and memories to generations."

"We will ensure that malicious attempts to defame him are met with the full force of the law to protect his dignity, legacy and family honour. No individual or media platform has the right to malign a father's honour or trade his family's respect for sensationalism," the statement added.

What Rita Bhattacharya Told During the Interview

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rita recalled how she went through difficult times while she was pregnant with her third child. While navigating the divorce procedure with Kumar Sanu, she was left with two young boys to take care of.

"He denied them milk. He denied them medical care. You don't know how much this man has tortured my children. The milkman told me that he'd been told not to come over any more, but he said that he would still give me milk. Same with the doctor who'd delivered all three of my sons."

She accused Sanu of giving her only Rs 100 during the divorce proceedings. "I sold all my jewellery. I have seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in life," she said.

She also shared that Sanu remained indifferent when two of their sons went missing during the Mumbai floods in 2005. She said, "Zico and Jaan had gone missing. I was looking for them all night. It was terrifying. I thought I'd lose them. Even then, that man didn't ask if his children are okay."

Kumar Sanu's Relationship Timeline

Kumar Sanu and Rita married in 1980. Sanu was not a popular singer back then. They parted ways in 1994. Kumar Sanu also had an affair with actor Kunickaa Sadanand, but this relationship did not last. Kunickaa, who is inside Bigg Boss 19 house now, opened up about her live-in relationship with a "married man" without taking his name.

In old interviews, Kunickaa said she was like a "married wife" to Sanu, though they never got married.

Sanu eventually married Saloni Bhattacharya in 2001, and the couple has two daughters.