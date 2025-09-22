Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya Claims She Was Starved During Pregnancy: "The Limits Of Torture Were Crossed"

Singer Kumar Sanu has often made headlines for his melodious songs, but his personal life has been equally talked about over the years. In a recent explosive interview, his former wife Rita Bhattacharya opened up about the pain and struggles she endured during her marriage with him.

What's Happening

Speaking to Film Window, Rita alleged that she played a pivotal role in shaping Kumar Sanu's career but was left abandoned and humiliated as his fame grew. "He is a great singer, but as a human being, it would be best to talk about him as less as possible. He was never ambitious. It was my dream to make him a singer, I pushed him. I helped Kumar Sanu become Kumar Sanu," she said.

Recalling their early days in Mumbai, she described the immense hardships they faced together. "We didn't have any money or transportation when we came to Mumbai. It was completely zero. He used to wear a lungi at that time. He lies all the time that his family sent him to Mumbai. He should skip the question if he doesn't want to answer, why lie? He keeps lying the whole day. Hence, all my three kids that it is high time, you have to talk. I used to push him out to go and struggle in Bombay. We used to sleep on the floor without a fan," Rita added.

Rita claimed that after the massive success of Aashiqui, Kumar Sanu began to change, becoming "ill-mannered." She revealed that the singer distanced himself from his family, even avoiding communication during their elder son Jiko's wedding. "He likes when his life is publicly discussed, be it negatively or in a positive light. He didn't respond and blocked me and Jaan at that time. That was very insulting," she said.

Opening up about the most difficult phase of her life, Rita alleged that during her third pregnancy, she faced severe mistreatment from both the singer and his family. "I lost my father when I was pregnant with Jaan. The limits of torture were crossed. Sanu took me to court on the basis of cruelty... He became the legend and took me to court on cruelty ground? He took me to court during my pregnancy. He even had an affair during that time, that came out today," she claimed.

Rita further added that she was not even fed properly during her pregnancy and was subjected to inhuman treatment. "They went out once and locked the kitchen storage. I sent the watchman, got one kg rice and then cooked food for myself. They tortured me and I was pregnant, I wouldn't do anything. They even stopped getting milk for my children, told the pediatrician that we won't pay your money. It would be wrong to call them human beings," she alleged.

Background

Kumar Sanu married Rita Bhattacharya in 1986, and the couple had three children named Jiko, Jassi, and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Their marriage, however, came to an end in 1994 after the singer's alleged affair with veteran actor Kunickaa Sadanand came to light. Following their separation, Rita was granted custody of their children.

While Kumar Sanu continued to dominate the music industry with his unmatched string of hits, Rita's recent revelations shed light on the personal battles she endured behind the glamorous façade. She admitted that even after decades, she still seeks answers directly from her ex-husband about why their marriage ended the way it did.

