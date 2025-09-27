Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence On Singer's Affair With Kunickaa Sadanand: "I Was Pregnant That Time"

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, now a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, has been open about her relationship with singer Kumar Sanu. The actress recently revealed that she kept her live-in relationship with a married man secret for 27 years, but he ditched her for someone else. She shared that she is only speaking about it now to finally feel “light.”

Now, Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya has shared her take on Kunickaa's statements. In a recent conversation, she said, "When she (Kunickaa) spoke about Sanuji having an affair with someone else, she was also doing the same. When Sanu Ji (Kumar Sanu) was staying with her, they were having an affair, he was married to me, I was pregnant with my son.”

Rita also questioned Kunickaa on how she managed to suppress her grief for 27 years, especially considering she has a 26-year-old son.

“She is telling everyone she was suppressing her grief for 27 years, you have a 26-year-old son. Where did you get so much grief? We have never heard that you can have an affair with someone while they are married. You are a mother and I am not against her, but I am just telling you the truth. When you have a 26-year-old son, how are you suppressing the grief from 27 years? You can marry a 70-year-old woman and have a 26-year-old son? Not in my country," Rita said.

Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya were married in the late 1980s. The couple had three children before their relationship ended in divorce in 1994. Around the same time, the singer was also romantically involved with Kunickaa Sadanand.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Kunickaa described being ‘like a wife' to Sanu. "We only appeared in public when performing at shows together. I helped select his clothes and managed arrangements for his performances. I was like his wife and considered him like my husband. It felt like a relationship similar to Shakuntala and Dushyant. But later, I discovered things about him that broke my heart," she said.

The two eventually ended their relationship.