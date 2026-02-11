Did Kumar Sanu's Son Take A Dig At Kunickaa Sadanand While Supporting <i>Bigg Boss 19's</i> Tanya Mittal?

The controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 19 continues to escalate. The latest development involves Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of singer Kumar Sanu, whose recent Instagram post has sparked speculation that he indirectly criticised Kunickaa Sadanand while appearing to support Tanya Mittal and Farhana Bhatt.

Jaan Kumar Sanu's Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation

Amid heated exchanges between Kunickaa Sadanand and fans of Tanya Mittal on X, Jaan Kumar Sanu shared a message on his Instagram stories.

He wrote, "To all of Tanya Mittal's fandom dming me about how someone is harassing her on behalf of shipping her son and Farhana, the only advice I have for you is this: Don't take someone treated as a joke in the industry seriously. I like both the contestants, Farhana & Tanya. Jo khud mazaak bani hui hai usko seriously matt lo. Har Har Mahadev."

While Jaan avoided naming Kunickaa, many connected his remarks to her, given the timing and the context of the ongoing dispute.

So far, Jaan has not clarified his statement or addressed the speculation directly.

How The Online Feud Between Kunickaa And Tanya's Fans Began

The current dispute traces back to a post shared by a social media user claiming to be a Tanya Mittal supporter. The user uploaded an AI-generated image comparing the physical features of Kunickaa's son Ayaan Lall and Kumar Sanu, alongside a critical message that read:

"Hey, um-how do I say this? We all have witnessed it. We've seen Kunika, we've heard her, okay? We've literally watched her talking to #TanyaMittal about her relationship with Kumar Sanu-about how his married home was broken and all that. But I think she forgot one very, very, very important detail. @Kunickaa tabhi sach batana tha na babu."

In response, Kunickaa expressed strong displeasure. Calling out the post for involving family members and personality rights, she replied, "Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has 'Personality Rights'. I'm not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch, and finally I ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy, and gloat over your popularity or vicious strength."

Earlier, Kunickaa had also criticised Tanya for allegedly recruiting "sanskaari people in her troll army". When fans accused her of retweeting posts against Tanya, she defended herself and alleged that Tanya had spoken negatively about her in interviews.

She wrote, "No one knew she existed before Big Boss-19. She milked the show, got her fame and now she is talking badly about the show, the host, and the contestants. How she was tortured. She played many mind games and backbiting, especially about me with Farhana, Neelam, Amaal, and Zeeshan."

Don't you F…..king Dare me , you twitt😡 Mujhey chatpunjio se dare nahi lagta. Sherni hoon main samjhe, geedar ki jhund😡

Your Tanya spks against me in interviews i hv never said anything derogatory to her in any of my interviews. Also if she is such a sanskaari,scared, bebas ,… https://t.co/YYBP1Ub9m2 — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 9, 2026

Despite the escalating allegations and public exchanges, Tanya Mittal has not yet responded to Kunickaa's claims.

