Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals She Hid Live-In Relationship With A Married Man For 27 Years

On Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa Sadanand is at the centre of drama after she resigned from the captaincy following a verbal altercation. Earlier, Amaal Mallik had hinted several times at her secret relationship with Kumar Sanu, though she never responded.

However, on Wednesday, during a heartfelt conversation with Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa opened up and said that she was in a live-in relationship with a married man.

Talking about the relationship, Kunickaa said, "I hid my secret relationship for 27 years, never commented on it. I have spoken about it now, and I feel so light. He was a married man, had separated from his wife, and we were in a live-in relationship. I was not married at that time, we were living in, but then he had an affair with another girl. I left him after he accepted cheating on me."

Though Kunickaa did not name anyone, it is quite evident she was talking about Kumar Sanu.

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kanan, Kunickaa had described being ‘like a wife' to Sanu. The interview resurfaced after Kunickaa Sadanand joined the Bigg Boss. Talking about the bygone time, she said, "His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream. But I understood her. She wanted money for her children, she wasn't wrong. She said she didn't want him back." The two eventually ended their relationship.

Kunickaa Sadanand has an illustrious career in television and cinema. She is also a singer.

Also Read | When Kunickaa Sadanand Opened Up About Her Affair With "Married" Kumar Sanu: "His Wife Rita Smashed My Car"