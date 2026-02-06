<i>Ghooskhor Pandat</i> Director Breaks Silence On Title Controversy: 'Film Doesn't Represent Any Caste, Taking Down Promotional Material'

Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, directed by Neeraj Pandey and headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, has been caught in the eye of the storm ever since its teaser released on Tuesday (February 3).

Social media users slammed the title of the film for its "defamatory" overtones. A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the film, alleging that its title is derogatory towards the Brahmin community.

A case has also been registered at the Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Ghooskhor Pandat director and his team "under charges of attempting to disrupt social harmony".

Amid the controversy, Neeraj Pandey wrote a note on Instagram on Friday, saying that the film is a "work of fiction" and it "does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community".

Responding to the need of the hour, the director also said that they have decided to take down the promotional content for the time being.

Neeraj Pandey's Instagram Note

"Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community," he began the note with these words.

"As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility—to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences.

"We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses," Pandey added.

"We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon," he signed off.

The Plea

The petitioner, who claims to be a public-spirited citizen, has taken serious objection to the "communally offensive and defamatory nature" of the content, apprehending large-scale harm to the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community.

The petitioner has made the Central government a main party to the case, contending that it has a duty to regulate digital platforms and prevent the circulation of content that may harm social harmony.

According to the plea, the use of the term "Pandat" in the title and content amounts to collective defamation, as it "deliberately associates a well-recognised religious and social designation with corruption and bribery, thereby maligning and lowering the reputation of an entire community in the eyes of the public."

The petitioner has also submitted that creative or artistic liberty cannot be used as a shield to propagate stereotypes, communal vilification, or defamatory narratives against a religious group, particularly when such content is intended for mass public consumption.

Additionally, the plea urges the Centre to take appropriate action against Netflix under the applicable laws governing digital and OTT platforms.

The Internet's Reaction

Slamming "harmful" representation of caste in the mainstream culture, a user wrote, "Netflix would never dare make Ghooskhor Chamar, Ghooskhor Yadav or Ghooskhor Paswan but abusing Brahmin identity is treated as fair game in India. Shame on Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee for punching their own community when anti-Brahmin hatred is already at its peak."

Another user wrote, "This name should be changed as soon as possible. This looks like a target on a specific community. Not expected from Netflix."

About The Film

Ghooskhor Pandat is the latest collaboration between Netflix India and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who previously delivered Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and its sequel. The film is part of Netflix India's 2026 content slate.

Directed by Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shraddha Das, and Kiku Sharda in key roles.