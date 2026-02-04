Petition Filed In Delhi High Court Seeking Stay On Manoj Bajpayee's <i>Ghooskhor Pandat</i>

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the Netflix film titled Ghooskhor Pandat, alleging that its title is derogatory towards the Brahmin community.

The plea states that the movie's title and promotional material suggest a deliberate association of the term "Pandat" with corruption and bribery.

The petitioner, who claims to be a public-spirited citizen, has taken serious objection to the "communally offensive and defamatory nature" of the content, apprehending large-scale harm to the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community.

The petitioner has made the Central government a main party to the case, contending that it has a duty to regulate digital platforms and prevent the circulation of content that may harm social harmony.

He has sought urgent intervention from the court, stating that he has formed a bona fide belief that the release of the film would amount to "collective defamation and hate speech" and could disturb communal harmony and public order.

Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed the petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the release of the Netflix movie.

According to the plea, the use of the term "Pandat" in the title and content amounts to collective defamation, as it "deliberately associates a well-recognised religious and social designation with corruption and bribery, thereby maligning and lowering the reputation of an entire community in the eyes of the public."

It further states that the content violates Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution of India by selectively targeting a specific religious and social group.

The plea seeks a stay on the release, arguing that the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) is not absolute and does not extend to hate speech, defamation, or content that undermines communal harmony, public order, and constitutional morality, as restricted under Article 19(2).

The petitioner has also submitted that creative or artistic liberty cannot be used as a shield to propagate stereotypes, communal vilification, or defamatory narratives against a religious group, particularly when such content is intended for mass public consumption.

Additionally, the plea urges the Centre to take appropriate action against Netflix under the applicable laws governing digital and OTT platforms.

NDTV has reached out to Netflix for a comment.

