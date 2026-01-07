Why Neeraj Pandey Calls Working With Emraan Hashmi On A Family Show Like <i>Taskaree</i> 'A Real Challenge'

The trailer launch of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web in Mumbai turned into a laughter-filled evening when creator Neeraj Pandey revealed the most unexpected challenge behind the Netflix series.

Here's What Neeraj Pandey Said

While discussing the challenges behind the making of the show, Neeraj Pandey dropped a line that instantly stole the spotlight. The filmmaker quipped, "To make a family show with Emraan Hashmi is quite a challenge, and we managed to pull that off."

The statement had the room in splits, given Emraan's long-standing image as Bollywood's poster boy for edgy romances and bold roles. Taking the joke in the right spirit, the actor played along and said, "I also controlled myself for the show."

Emraan Hashmi Shares His Working Experience On The Show

Talking about the project, Emraan shared how meaningful this collaboration has been for him.

He said, "The love that has been coming in since the teaser has been truly encouraging. Taskaree marks my first collaboration with Neeraj and this exceptionally talented ensemble, and it has been an incredibly rewarding experience. What stood out to me about the series was its grounded, intelligent take on heroism."

About Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

The Netflix series follows a high-pressure unit comprising Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha, tracking smugglers who move illegal goods across Al-Dera, Addis Ababa, Milan, and Bangkok.

Standing in their way is Sharad Kelkar as the ruthless kingpin Bada Chaudhary, who runs a massive network of lies, forged documents, and secret routes.

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web will start streaming on Netflix from January 14, 2026.

