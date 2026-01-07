<i>Taskaree The Smuggler's Web</i> Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Takes On Sharad Kelkar's Smuggling Empire

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web is out. It gives viewers a glimpse into the shadowy world of customs officers and global smuggling networks.

Netflix took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the trailer for the series, which is centred on a special customs task force operating at Mumbai International Airport.

The team is led by Arjun Meena, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. Other officers in the unit are played by Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha.

The story follows how the team tracks smugglers who move illegal goods through secret routes across cities such as Al-Dera, Addis Ababa, Milan, and Bangkok. The officers are shown working under constant pressure, where even a minor error can undo weeks of painstaking investigation. Standing against them is a smuggling kingpin, Bada Chaudhary, played by Sharad Kelkar, who operates a vast network built on lies, forged documents, and hidden routes.

The series is created by Neeraj Pandey, who said he wanted to highlight the lesser-known world of customs officers and the quiet dedication with which they combat crime. In a press note, he shared, "The idea of stepping inside customs enforcement - a space that operates quietly, precisely, and under constant pressure - drew me in. Bringing this vision to life has been incredibly exciting, especially with a cast and crew who were completely invested from day one and understood the rhythm and realism the story demanded. We are thrilled to collaborate once again with Netflix after the success of the Khakee franchise."

Emraan Hashmi added, "The love that has been coming in since the teaser has been truly encouraging. Taskaree marks my first collaboration with Neeraj and this exceptionally talented ensemble, and it has been an incredibly rewarding experience. What stood out to me about the series was its grounded, intelligent take on heroism."

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web will begin streaming on Netflix from January 14.

