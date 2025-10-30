"<i>Hamari Neeyat Saaf Hai</i>": Emraan Hashmi On Concerns About Being Drawn Into Identity Politics With <i>Haq</i>

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are set to star in the upcoming film Haq, based on the landmark Supreme Court ruling in the Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case.

During an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Padmaja Joshi, Emraan Hashmi shared if he had any concerns about being drawn to identity politics with Haq and whether the film singles out a community.

Emraan Hashmi On Identity Politics

Asked if he was concerned about being drawn into identity politics with his role in Haq, Emraan Hashmi told NDTV that the intention of the film makers is "saaf" and that the film doesn't attempt to make any statement, comment, or justify any narrative.

"We are not particularly with any narrative. We are just showing you the way it played out. We are not making any statement. We are not justifying. We are not judging people in this film or people who have lived through this problem. It's upto the audience to decide," Emraan Hashmi said.

Acknowledging the risk factor, Hashmi added, "When you make a film like this, there's a risk, always a risk."

Sharing the feedback the trailer received, Hashmi said, "Since the trailer released, there are a lot of comments, but they are saying it's a good film. No one has come on board and said about the timing of the film. Or said like you have politicized the thing. I think, audience can sniff out a good film."

"In art, you have to risk a few things. A film of this nature has never been made. You gonna risk something. Otherwise it's just empty marketing. Hamari neeyat saaf hai. We know with what intention we have made this film. We are clean with that," Hashmi sums up.

Emraan On Claims Of Singling Out A Community In Haq

Emraan Hashmi was also asked to weigh in on the debate if the film has singled out a community.

"This is the first thing I asked Suparn S Varma (director). Let's get our facts straight. It's a fictionalised version of this landmark case. Cinema has its own language. It has the liberty to dramatise certain things," Hashmi said.

Elaborating on the case, Hashmi said, "There's a personal faith, a man was fighting for. A staunch believer of the tenets of his perception of faith. On one side, there was one woman who was fighting for dignity. The overarching theme from the director and the writer's point of view, was to not pass any kind of judgement."

"As a Muslim, I felt it's safe to say that Muslims can come and watch the film. We are not putting any community in the dock. My reading of this film is, it's pro-women, pro-women dignity," Hashmi concludes.

The Shah Bano Case

The Mohd Ahmad Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case, also known as the Shah Bano maintenance case, is considered a legal milestone in the fight to protect Muslim women's rights in India.

In 1978, Shah Bano (aged 62) filed a petition in the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer.

The couple married in 1932 and had five children – three sons and two daughters. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125. However, a year later, the Rajiv Gandhi government enacted legislation to overturn the court's verdict.

About Haq

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles.

Produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, the film will be released in theatres on November 7, 2025.