Yami Gautam To NDTV On <i>Haq</i> Release Coinciding With Bihar Elections: "Not Every Question Has An Answer"

Actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Haq.

Ahead of the film's release, the duo sat down for an interview with NDTV's Padmaja Joshi, where Yami opened up about portraying a character named Shazia Bano, inspired by the real-life story of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark legal battle in the 1980s became a turning point in India's debate on women's rights and maintenance laws.

Yami also spoke about what drew her to star in the film, the intent behind doing political films such as Haq, Article 370 and Uri, and the timing of the her latest movie's release coiniciding with Bihar Assembly Elections.

"Haq Is Not A Biopic"

When asked why she chose to talk about Shah Bano in 2025, Yami explained, "Just to put it out there as a fact, this film called Haq is inspired by the landmark judgment of 1985, which was about Shah Bano versus Ahmed Khan. So, I'm Shah Bano in the film. We cannot call it a biopic - it's an amalgamation of fiction and reality - but yes, the essence is what you are referring to."

Talking about her interpretation of the role, she said, "The way I saw the script, I saw the role as an amalgamation, and for me, it encapsulated not just the case and what happened, but the journey of a woman back in the 1980s - where there was no social media, no awareness of rights or empowerment. She's a woman who's not even educated, and here she is, suddenly left out there for whatever reason, with kids, and all the struggles she goes through. I could only imagine a figment of her journey, and then what happens when she decides to set her foot in the court."

Yami added, "It has to be one of the most amazing and inspiring stories, and that itself is so compelling to not be told on the big screen. Being today's woman - working, independent, modern - I still felt the need to tell this story. Why? Because it's not about me. We are essentially a very big country, and the world is now a global village. Haven't we all felt at some point that something is not fair or not right for no fault of ours? It's about the most basic rights - dignity, the right to a standard of living, the struggle of sustaining children back in the day. I just worked in reverse, thinking about the kind of courage it took to make such a decision. What happened after that was a byproduct - I don't think she anticipated that. For me, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an actor."

Yami Gautam Reveals If She Is Making A Political Statement With Her Films

When asked if she was trying to make a political statement through her films, Yami firmly said no. "Absolutely not. I'm very proud of the films I've done. They're good films, and I stand by them," she said. She shared, "Uri was the new-age army film based on a specific operation. Article 370 was a political thriller. We didn't have such films before - they were path-breaking. Apart from being based on true events, these were stories of unsung heroes that deserved to be told on the big screen."

She continued, "It's a big nation, a big country. Every kind of film exists and must - for the sake of creativity and art. Everyone is free to make what they feel is their truth, as long as it's within the dimension of not demeaning the nation in any way.

"Everyone Has Their Opinion"

Yami also addressed the idea that her films might be linked to current events. When asked about the timing of Haq and its release ahead of the Bihar elections that are scheduled between November 6 and November 11, she said, "The same people who will accuse me will next time say that 'Oh, the film was nice,' and then they will forget. I think everybody has something or the other to say. We can't make everyone happy. As I said, it's a big nation, it's a big country. Everyone has their opinion, and you don't even have to reply to every question. Not every question has an answer."

She shared how she chooses her projects, saying, "Just tell me this - what is that one part of the film that made you decide this is what I want? It's the same thing for each and every film that I do - my first instinct. When I'm done reading the script, I literally take 20 seconds approximately, and I know in my heart whether I want to be part of this film or not. If I decide yes, I'm all in. If no, then I don't try and convince myself. There is no hard and fast rule - it absolutely bases my instinct. I see things like an audience."

Background

Haq, directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Baweja Studios, is slated for release on November 7, 2025.

The case of Shah Bano, a 62-year-old divorced Muslim woman who sought maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, led to a historic Supreme Court ruling in her favour in 1985.

The verdict affirmed that divorced Muslim women were entitled to maintenance irrespective of personal laws, triggering a nationwide socio-political debate that ultimately led to the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.

The film's trailer and promotional material, which began circulating on social media recently, appear to draw parallels with Shah Bano's life and case.

However, the legal notice argues that the depiction extends beyond the public aspects of her story and ventures into dramatisation of personal and family details, thereby constituting an invasion of privacy.

Neither Junglee Pictures nor Baweja Studios has issued an official response so far.

