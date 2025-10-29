Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional After Watching Grandson Agastya Nanda In <i>Ikkis</i> Trailer: "You Are Special"

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed deep pride and affection for his grandson Agastya Nanda, who is set to make his big-screen debut with Ikkis. The trailer of the much-awaited film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was unveiled today and has been met with a positive response.

Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Message For Agastya

Soon after the trailer's release, Amitabh Bachchan took to X to share a touching note about Agastya's milestone moment.

He wrote, "Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard .. TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World .. You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family."

Agastya's father, industrialist Nikhil Nanda, also shared his pride through a Facebook post after watching the trailer. He wrote, "Some moments make you proud beyond words. Watching the trailer of IKKIS, I felt immense pride - as a father and as an Indian. Agastya's portrayal of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (PVC) is a moving tribute to courage and our nation's spirit. Wishing Agastya, Sriram Raghavan, and the IKKIS team every success in sharing this inspiring story."

About The Film

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis brings together a stellar ensemble cast including Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is set for a theatrical release in December 2025.

