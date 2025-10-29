<i>Ikkis</i> Trailer: Agastya Nanda Takes On The Role Of War Hero Arun Khetarpal In Sriram Raghavan's Film

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is bringing one of India's most inspiring real-life tales to the big screen. His upcoming film Ikkis pays tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of the Indian Army's most valiant heroes. The trailer, released by Maddock Films, offers a glimpse into the courage, honour and sacrifice of the nation's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - brought to life by newcomer Agastya Nanda in his first theatrical release.

What's Happening

The trailer of Ikkis opens with an evocative voiceover and striking visuals that trace Arun Khetarpal's journey from an enthusiastic cadet at the National Defence Academy to a fearless tank commander on the battlefield.

Agastya Nanda, who previously appeared in The Archies, steps into the challenging role with sincerity, portraying both the innocence of youth and the fierce resolve of a soldier.

The film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra as Lt Col (later Brigadier) M L Khetarpal, Arun's father. The story unfolds through his perspective, as he seeks to understand what drove his son to defy orders and face near-certain death during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Background

Arun Khetarpal was commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse regiment after graduating from the Indian Military Academy. During the Battle of Basantar in December 1971, he and his squadron broke through heavily mined terrain to provide crucial armour support.

In the face of overwhelming odds, Khetarpal destroyed ten enemy tanks before his own was hit and set ablaze. Mortally wounded, he refused to abandon his position.

For his extraordinary bravery, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra - India's highest military honour.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis features Agastya Nanda alongside Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and others. The film will be released in theatres in December 2025.

