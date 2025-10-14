<i>Ikkis</i> First Look: Agastya Nanda's War Drama To Release In December 2025

It has been two years since Agastya Nanda made his digital debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The makers of his theatrical debut have unveiled the first look of Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan. They also announced that the film will be released in theatres in December 2025.

Official Announcement

Production house Maddock Films shared the poster on Instagram, writing, "On the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis - a story that will forever stay in our hearts - is wrapped. Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, a true untold story of the youngest officer recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. In cinemas December 2025!"

Another post featuring Agastya Nanda read, "'Woh Ikkis ka tha, Ikkis ka hi rahega.' Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, a true untold story of the youngest officer recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. In cinemas December 2025!"

Agastya Nanda's Role

Agastya Nanda will be essaying the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film is an ode to the valour of this young war hero.

Arun Khetarpal died while serving the nation during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration for valour.

Alongside Agastya Nanda, the stellar cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra, and Sikandar Kher in key roles.

Ikkis Teaser

Released in May earlier this year, the teaser for Ikkis opens with a letter sent to Arun Khetarpal's father during the Battle of Basantar in 1971, informing him that his son had died in action on December 16. The next scene shows black silhouettes engaged in battle, followed by brief glimpses of Arun bravely fighting the enemy on the battlefield.

In A Nutshell

The makers of Ikkis unveiled the first look of the Agastya Nanda-starrer earlier today. The film is slated to hit screens in December 2025.

ALSO READ | Ikkis: Sikandar Kher Joins Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda In Sriram Raghavan's Next War Drama