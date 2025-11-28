Presenting Dharmendra Narrating His Own Verse In Swansong <i>Ikkis</i>. Watch

You can call it irony. You can call it the beauty of cinema. Film veteran Dharmendra, who died on November 24, narrated his own verse in his last film, Ikkis, which will be released in theatres on December 25. On Friday, the makers, Maddock Films, released a video from the film in which the legendary actor is heard reciting his verse, documenting his heartfelt longing to return to his roots, to his native place.

In the newly released video, Dharmendra is seen visiting his native place, meeting people, and relishing memories of bygone days.

Coincidentally, the film is also the swansong of Asrani, who died on October 20. In a fleeting scene, Dharmendra and Asrani are seen sharing a laugh.

Sharing the video, Maddock Films wrote, "Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa. Dharam Ji was a true son of the soil, and his words carry the essence of that soil. This poem by him is a yearning; a tribute from one legend to another. Thank you for gifting us this timeless verse."

The Internet's Reaction

The Internet is already in love with Dharmendra's poem.

A user wrote, "What a beautiful tribute."

Another user wrote, "Such a warm and heartfelt piece."

A large section of the Internet showered love on the clip.

All about Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war drama is a biopic of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. In the film, Dharmendra played the father of Agastya Nanda. Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, with whom Dharmendra shared a cordial professional and personal bond.

Dharmendra died on November 24. On Thursday, celebrities across generations assembled to pay their last respects to the legendary actor at a prayer meet arranged by the Deol brothers. Salman Khan, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and other celebrities marked their presence at the prayer meet.