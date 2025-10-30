"Best Part Was He Knew My Name": Divya Dutta On Her First, Filmy Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan

As Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 on November 2, the industry is celebrating not just the superstar but also the man whose charm, humility, and kindness have left an indelible mark on everyone who's crossed his path. Among those who fondly remember their first meeting with him is actor Divya Dutta - and her story could very well be a scene straight out of a Bollywood film.

"It was my first meeting with him, at the Venus office. I was coming down this narrow spiral staircase with my portfolio in hand, and he was rushing up. We quite literally banged into each other, and my file went flying," Divya recalls.

What followed, she says, was pure SRK magic.

"He didn't even look to see who it was. He just bent down, started helping me pick up my pictures, and said, 'I'm sorry.' And then, while picking them up, he looked up, saw me, and said, 'Oh! Hi Divya.'"

For a young newcomer with no films to her credit at the time, that one moment was unforgettable.

"Just imagine my expression," she laughs. "I couldn't say anything. The best part was, he knew my name! I somehow managed to ask him, 'How do you know my name?' And he smiled and said, 'I saw your name up in the shortlist of actors.' That's Shah Rukh for you - that sharp, that amazing, that charming."

It was a small but telling glimpse into the man behind the megastar - the one who notices people, remembers names, and treats everyone with respect. "I think I fell in love with him a little more that day," Divya admits.

Years later, the two would go on to share screen space in Veer-Zaara (2004), Yash Chopra's timeless love story where their quiet camaraderie translated beautifully on screen. For Divya, the memory of that first meeting remains etched in her heart - a reminder of SRK's warmth and grace that have made him the icon he is today.

As fans across the world celebrate six decades of Shah Rukh Khan - the actor, the dreamer, the phenomenon - stories like Divya Dutta's remind us that behind the superstardom lies a man whose charm isn't limited to the screen. It's in the way he makes people feel seen, valued, and a little bit in love.

