Shah Rukh Khan Announces Theatrical Re-Release Of His Films On 60th Birthday: "The Man Hasn't Changed"

With just a few days remaining for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, excitement among fans is at an all-time high.

Social media is already buzzing with heartfelt tributes, nostalgic posts, and celebratory messages honouring the King of Bollywood. Adding to the fervour is the announcement of a special film festival organised by PVR Cinemas to mark SRK's six-decade milestone.

The festival, scheduled to begin on October 31, will see some of his most iconic films light up cinema screens across India once again, giving audiences a chance to relive memorable cinematic moments.

It's not just the fans, but SRK himself is thrilled about the festival being dedicated to him. Taking to Instagram, the superstar dropped a heartfelt yet nostalgic reaction.

"Some of my previous films are coming back to the theatres. The man in them hasn't changed much - just the hair... and a little more handsome. The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival begins on 31st October! In select theatres across India, in association with PVR INOX," he wrote.

"A YRF International release across the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. T&C Apply," SRK added.

Launching October 31, the two-week event will showcase seven of Khan's most iconic films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 cities, offering both longtime fans and new audiences a chance to experience the actor's three-decade career on the big screen, as per Variety.

The curated lineup showcases Khan's remarkable range as an actor, from the action-comedy Chennai Express and the romantic epic Devdas to the political drama Dil Se and his recent blockbuster Jawan.

His films Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om will also return to theatres.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)