Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Hits Back At Trolls On "Footage <i>Chahiye</i>" Comment After Donating To Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for his role of Lord Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar's 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Saibaba, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8. The 86-year-old actor is reportedly battling severe sepsis. His family has reached out to the film fraternity, seeking financial help to meet his escalating medical expenses. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni donated for the actor and wrote on a social media comment thread. When a troll attacked Riddhima over her "publicity" stunt, she didn't let the comment go unnoticed.

What Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Wrote

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented on a paparazzo's post, "Done. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

A troll asked, "Why did u mention here if you have helped... footage chahiye?"

Riddhima hit back, "Everything in life is not about optics – helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing."

The post went viral in no time.

According to sources, the hospital bills have already crossed Rs 10 lakh, and doctors have estimated that the total cost could reach around Rs 15 lakh.

About Sudhir Dalvi

Beyond Shirdi Ke Saibaba, Sudhir Dalvi made his mark in both film and television. He played Rishi Vashishtha in Ramanand Sagar's epic Ramayan (1987). His other notable works include films such as Junoon (1978) and Chandni (1989).

He continued to work steadily through the 1990s and early 2000s. The veteran actor was last seen in the 2003 film Xcuse Me and later appeared in the TV show Woh Huye Na Hamare (2006).

About Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor is Ranbir Kapoor's sister and the daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She has been married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni since 2006. They are parents to a daughter, Samara.

Riddhima Kapoor has gained a new fanbase after appearing in Karan Johar's reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Riddhima appeared in the third season of the Netflix show.