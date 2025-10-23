Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Deeper Bond With Ranbir Kapoor After Rishi Kapoor's Death: "Losing Papa Brought Us Even Closer"

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalled the lovely bond she shares with her brother Ranbir Kapoor. She revealed that they fight and tease each other just like other siblings and also mentioned how their love strengthened after losing their father, actor Rishi Kapoor.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, Riddhima shared, "Ranbir and I have always had a very normal sibling relationship despite growing up in a famous family. Losing Papa brought us even closer. Our bond has always been strong, but now it's deeper."

Riddhima added, "At home, we were just like any other brother and sister, teasing, fighting, covering up for each other sometimes - of course, there were times we'd keep little secrets from our parents, but nothing major. We've always been fiercely protective of each other, and that's never changed."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to make her Bollywood debut with comedian Kapil Sharma in his upcoming film. The diva was shooting for the project in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, earlier this year.

Earlier, Riddhima confirmed her Bollywood debut in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She said, "Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills. All I can say is that we are shooting here until June."

Sharing her family's reaction to her new venture, Riddhima added, "They are so excited. I keep sending them snippets of the scenes, and yes, they're fully supportive - the best part is that mum and I are staying together, and we rehearse our lines every day. Samara (my daughter) is going to visit me once her school breaks for the summer holidays."

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the yet-untitled project is produced by Abbas-Mustan and directed by Anukalp Goswami. The film is scheduled to release in the second half of 2025.

