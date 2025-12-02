Ranbir Kapoor Faces Angry Paparazzi As His Team Stops Them From Clicking Pictures: "<i>Arre Bulaya Hai</i>"

Ranbir Kapoor recently faced severe backlash from the paparazzi as his team stopped them from taking his pictures. The angry photographers yelled, "Arre bhai bulaya hai﻿."

Ranbir Kapoor was seen arriving at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office recently. The actor is busy filming his next project, Love & War, with the filmmaker.

As Ranbir arrived, the paparazzi tried to take pictures but were stopped by Ranbir's bodyguard and security personnel.

As the gates seemed to be closing on them, the frustrated photographers said, "Kya kar rahe ho. Arre message hai hum sabke pass, aise kya kar rahe ho﻿. (What are you doing? We all got a message about this.)"

However, Ranbir posed for them for a minute before heading inside.

Unbelievable, "Mr. No PR" ranbir kapoor was exposed by paps for calling them. https://t.co/7fKbGZ3ap9 — Bunty Brow (@BrowBunty) December 1, 2025

When Kareena Kapoor Khan Spoke About Tipping Paparazzi

The recent video of Ranbir Kapoor's clash with the paparazzi has gained more traction, in light of the recently released show Dining with the Kapoors.

In a fun segment, the Kapoors were asked, "Which Kapoor tips off the paparazzi?"

Kareena responded, "I don't think we need to tip off the paparazzi. In fact, we tell them not to click us. We don't want to be clicked."

Fans discussed Ranbir Kapoor's recent incident, with one Internet user writing, "Dude, it's so brutal to call people and then not give pictures."

Someone else mentioned, "His biggest PR stunt was claiming that he has no PR."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.