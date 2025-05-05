Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima To Make Bollywood Debut With Kapil Sharma. See BTS Pic From Sets

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to make her Bollywood debut with comedian Kapil Sharma in his upcoming film. The diva is currently shooting for the project in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

On Monday, Kapil shared a BTS picture from the set on Instagram. The image featured the comedian-actor surrounded by his wife Ginni Chatrath, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor, Sadiaa Khatib and director Ashish R Mohan.

In the caption, he wrote, "Smiles, stories, and a whole lot of behind-the-scenes love."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture from the same evening on Instagram. The group was all smiles for the camera. The side note read, "Happiness is contagious, spread it."

Earlier, Riddhima confirmed her Bollywood debut in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She said, "Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills. All I can say is that we are shooting here until June."

Sharing her family's reaction to her new venture, Riddhima added, "They are so excited. I keep sending them snippets of the scene, and yes, fully supportive - the best part is that mom and I are staying together, and we rehearse our lines every day. Samara (daughter) is going to visit me once her school breaks for summer holidays."

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the yet-untitled project is produced by Abbas-Mustan and directed by Anukalp Goswami. The film is scheduled to release in the second half of 2025.

“It's a situational comedy and the makers have roped in a credible ensemble for the feature film," a source informed the portal.

He added, “The Ashish R Mohan directorial marks the big screen debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and she is excited to step into the world of showbiz with a film in comic space. Neetu Kapoor has a solid role in the film and is the key player in the middle of chaos."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shot to fame with the third season of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

The diva featured alongside the OG Bollywood wives, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey.