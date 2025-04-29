Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On How Fond Alia-Ranbir's Daughter Raha Is Of Neetu Kapoor: "She Calls Her..."

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married on April 14, 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. Raha was introduced to the media at the Kapoor Christmas lunch 2023.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married back on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their adorable baby girl Raha Kapoor in November 2022. It was the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch in December 2023, when Alia and Ranbir introduced their daughter to the media.

Since then, every video or picture of Raha being captured by the paparazzi has gone viral online in no time. Particularly one video where Alia, Ranbir, and Raha arrive at the airport, and minutes later, Neetu Kapoor arrives. Raha's reaction to seeing her grandmother Neetu Kapoor won over the internet, and how.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has now revealed more about the lovely bond shared between Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Samara and with Alia-Ranbir's daughter Raha.

Riddhima told Fit Tak, "They both adore my mother (actor Neetu Kapoor). Samara calls her Nani and Raha calls her Deda."

Earlier on an episode with Koffee with Karan, Neetu had also shared a fun incident in a playful conversation with Soni Radan, on what Raha's first words were.

Neetu Kapoor had said, "At my home, the baby is growing. I keep instructing the help to tell her to say papa. But Soni says to tell her to say mumma. So I went the other day to the house and Alia said, 'Oh, by the way, she said 'mamma.' So I said, 'She didn't say 'mamma'; she said 'mum-mum' (which means water). But she's saying 'da-da' and not 'na-na,' so I'm happy with that."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had made her debut with the hit OTT series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She is now set to make her big screen debut with Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun 2.

A source was quoted on Pinkvilla, stating, "The Ashish R Mohan directorial marks the big screen debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and she is excited to step into the world of showbiz with a film in the comic space. Neetu Kapoor has a solid role in the film and is the key player in the middle of the chaos."