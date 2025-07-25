ICW 2025: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Glows In Pastels And Golds As Designer Suneet Verma's Showstopper

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned showstopper for designer Suneet Varma on the second day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. She looked stunning in the beautiful outfit as she walked the ramp.

The pastel outfit had golden threadwork and pink and green floral embroidery on it. The ensemble also included a long, sheer cape that made the fit look aesthetic. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's hair was smooth and straight, and her makeup was understated, allowing the Suneet Varma creation to take center stage.

About The Collection

Known for his interpretations of intricate embroideries and 3D elements, Suneet Verma's latest couture collection, named 'Sehr', was inspired by the twilight and femininity. The collection was showcased on the second day of the week-long Hyundai India Couture Week.

According to the official press release, the collection is a poetic symphony of sensual silhouettes, artisanal handcraft, and fantastical storytelling. The fashion designer drew inspiration from the mysteries of an enchanted forest. The collection included flowing chiffons, silks, and intricate embroidery, with mirror work.

The Sehr collection included a palette of rose tints, ice lilacs, greys, and obsidian black. Soft skirts, draped corsets with shimmer, fitted jackets, languid shararas, and new techniques of embellishment with crystals, threadwork, garnets, and pearls.

The collection would be a perfect fit for the "modern bride and the woman who dreams with her eyes open", says the designer.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On What She Wore

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni told ANI, "This is not overly dramatic, it just resonates with what I usually wear to weddings and to other functions. It's something that I would wear because it's very comfortable, it's something that I could wear, and I think it's absolutely stylish."

"I think one should just dress comfortably and have their own style and not copy others, there's something that might look nice on them, it's not necessary that it will look nice on you, so just have your own style and just be comfortable and be confident," she continued.

In a statement to ANI, the designer talked about why Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the "perfect muse" for his collection. "Riddhima comes from one of the most legendary families... I believe there is a certain amount of love that we share with each other. I also find that she's a girl who can do so much. She practises yoga every day, takes care of her children, her husband, and her family. She's now doing a movie. She's a jewellery designer. She's able to actually do a lot. So, for me, I think she's a perfect muse."