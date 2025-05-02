Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Confirms Her Bollywood Debut. Details Inside

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently shooting her Bollywood debut film in Shimla, with hints of her mother Neetu Kapoor and comedian Kapil Sharma being involved. She shared her excitement and support from family, particularly during rehearsals with her mother.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently shooting in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh for a Hindi film. BTS pictures of the film are doing the rounds on social media. Riddhima has confirmed that she's shooting for a Hindi film but she kept the details under wraps.

Actor Manju Walia shared a picture on her Instagram feed. The picture features Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and two child artistes. The caption read, "My Nephew shooting with these beautiful souls and specially Ridhima. We are so Glad to meet you @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial. We are excited and now waiting for the release right after the shoot wraps up."

Confirming her Bollywood debut, Riddhima told Hindustan Times, "Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills. All I can say is that we are shooting here until June."

According to some reports, Neetu Kapoor is also a part of the film. Keeping the interest alive, Riddhima said Neetu Kapoor is "there and enjoying the process thoroughly." Kapil Sharma is, reportedly, a part of the film as well.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shot to fame with the third season of the Netflix show Fabulous lives vs Bollywood Wives. Along with the OG Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey, Riddhima acted on the Delhi vs Mumbai dynamics in the series.

Riddhima also said her family is thoroughly supportive of her new venture. "They are so excited. I keep sending them snippets of the scene and yes fully supportive - the best part is mom and I staying together and we rehearse our lines everyday. Samara (daughter) is going to visit me once her school breaks for summer holidays," Riddhima told Hindustan Times.