On Rishi Kapoor's 5th Death Anniversary, Neetu Kapoor Remembers Him With This Pic

Neetu Kapoor paid tribute to her late husband Rishi Kapoor on his fifth death anniversary.

On Wednesday, Neetu shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram Stories. The image featured Rishi Kapoor taking a selfie with a drink in his hand.

In the caption, Neetu wrote, "Miss you, Kapoor sahab."

Earlier this month, Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback gem from her engagement day on Instagram Stories. The black-and-white picture showed Neetu standing alongside Rishi Kapoor

"Was engaged on this day in 1979 (two hearts emoji) time flies," Neetu wrote in the caption. Read the full story here.

Before this, Neetu Kapoor celebrated 49 years of her film Kabhi Kabhie by remembering her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

The actress shared a vintage poster from the iconic film on Instagram Stories. In another clip, she played the popular soundtrack from its original record. Click here to read the full story.

FYI: Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married on January 22, 1980. The couple gave birth to two children - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.

One of the most beloved couples of their time, Neetu and Rishi ruled the silver screen in the '70s and '80s with hits like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and many more.

Rishi Kapoor, often hailed as Bollywood's original chocolate boy, rose to immense fame with unforgettable roles in films like Bobby, Chandni, Karz, and numerous others.

He died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.