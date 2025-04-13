Neetu Kapoor Shares A Throwback Gem With Rishi Kapoor From Their Engagement Day

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently shared a throwback gem featuring her late husband Rishi Kapoor on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neetu posted a black-and-white throwback photo of herself with Rishi Kapoor, reminiscing about a special milestone in their lives - their engagement.

"Was engaged on this day in 1979 (two hearts emoji) time flies," she wrote, alongside the vintage image. The photo captures the couple smiling, both looking away from the camera.

Neetu and Rishi married on January 22, 1980. They became parents to two children - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.

The duo, who became one of the most beloved couples of their time, also ruled the silver screen in the '70s and '80s with hits like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and many more.

Rishi Kapoor, often hailed as Bollywood's original chocolate boy, rose to immense fame with unforgettable roles in films like Bobby, Chandni, Karz, and numerous others.

He died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, following a two-year battle with leukemia.

His final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was completed posthumously with actor Paresh Rawal stepping in to finish the remaining scenes.

