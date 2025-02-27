<i>Kabhie Kabhie</i> At 49: Neetu Kapoor Remembers Co-Star Rishi Kapoor

As the 1976 Bollywood classic Kabhi Kabhie completed 49 years on Thursday, February 27, actress Neetu Kapoor marked the occasion by remembering her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu shared a vintage poster of the two of them from the iconic film on her Instagram Stories. In another clip, she played the popular soundtrack from its original record.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Kabhi Kabhie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee Gulzar, Waheeda Rehman, and Shashi Kapoor.

The film, which is considered one of the most iconic romantic dramas to date, featured Rishi as Vikram Khanna and Neetu as Pinky Kapoor.

Kabhi Kabhie is a film about the love story of generations and how a chain of events brings together old lovers as friends.

Meanwhile, Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and have two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and many more, inspiring generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi reached the heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like Bobby, Chandni, Karz, and many others.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. He was suffering from leukemia and had been in New York for a considerable amount of time for treatment.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was shot with Paresh Rawal, as the actor's portions of the film were incomplete.

