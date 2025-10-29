<i>Shirdi Ke Sai Baba</i> Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised In Mumbai, Family Seeks Help For Treatment

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for his portrayal of Lord Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar's 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Saibaba, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8, 2025.

The 86-year-old actor is reportedly battling severe sepsis, a life-threatening condition, and his family is seeking financial assistance to meet mounting medical costs.

Family Appeals For Support Amid Rising Medical Expenses

According to a report by Movie Talkies, Sudhir Dalvi's family is struggling to bear the escalating expenses of his ongoing treatment.

According to our sources, the hospital bills have already crossed Rs 10 lakh, and doctors have estimated that the total cost could reach around Rs 15 lakh.

The actor's relatives have reached out to members of the film fraternity and fans for help, appealing for contributions to ensure he receives the necessary medical care.

About Sudhir Dalvi

Sudhir Dalvi's portrayal of Sai Baba of Shirdi remains one of his most iconic roles.

Beyond Shirdi Ke Saibaba, Sudhir Dalvi made his mark in both film and television. He played Rishi Vashishtha in Ramanand Sagar's epic Ramayan (1987). His other notable works include films such as Junoon (1978) and Chandni (1989).

He continued to work steadily through the 1990s and early 2000s, contributing to both cinema and television. The veteran actor was last seen in the 2003 film Xcuse Me and later appeared in the TV show Woh Huye Na Hamare (2006).

