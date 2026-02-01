Shefali Bagga Hits Back At Trolls Over AI Posters With Yuzvendra Chahal: "This Is Disgusting"

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga lashed out at trolls for making AI-generated posters of her with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and called such actions "disgusting" and "shameful".

Bagga uploaded one of the posters on her Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured her alongside the cricketer, his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, and RJ Mahvash, who was also previously linked to the player.

"This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life. Classic representation of our mentality," Bagga wrote.

Earlier, Chahal had also responded to one such viral poster, commenting, "2-3 reh gai admin, do better research next time."

Last month, Bagga and Chahal were spotted exiting a restaurant, following which many users assumed the couple was dating, but neither of them confirmed it.

Chahal was previously married to Dhanashree Verma. The duo tied the knot in 2020 but announced their divorce in 2025.

Meanwhile, Bagga had her breakthrough after featuring in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

