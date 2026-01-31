Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts To Viral '<i>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon</i>' Posters Linking Him With Dhanashree, RJ Mahvash And Shefali Bagga: "<i>2-3 Aur Reh Gayi</i>"

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is once again making headlines, this time over renewed speculation about his personal life following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, rumoured breakup from RJ Mahavash and dating buzz with Shefali Bagga.

What's Happening

Amid the ongoing gossip, AI-generated posters themed around Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon began circulating online.

The posters featured Chahal alongside Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash and Shefali Bagga, drawing parallels with the chaotic romantic entanglements associated with the Kapil Sharma-led franchise.

Created by graphic designer Vijay Kumar Baria and shared on Instagram, the images gained rapid traction.

Chahal responded to the viral posters with humour.

Commenting on one of the posts, he wrote, "2-3 reh gai admin, do better research next time," suggesting that a few more names were missing from the fictional narrative.

Background

In recent weeks, Yuzvendra Chahal had been linked to RJ Mahvash. However, online chatter intensified after social media users noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting rumours of a possible fallout.

Soon after, the cricketer was seen exiting a Mumbai restaurant with Shefali Bagga, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. The sighting quickly sparked fresh dating speculation across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma has made serious allegations regarding their marriage. Appearing on the reality show Rise And Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, she claimed that Chahal had cheated on her within the first two months of their marriage.

During a conversation with fellow contestant Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree alleged that she became aware of the infidelity just two months after the wedding.

Chahal subsequently denied the accusations. In his response, he highlighted that the couple had been married for nearly four-and-a-half years, questioning why someone would remain in the marriage for that long if cheating had occurred within the initial months.

Chahal and Dhanashree, who married in December 2020, finalised their divorce in March 2025.